Titan share price gains as analysts believe CaratLane stake purchase to be value accretive3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Analysts believe Titan increasing stake in CaratLane will be value accretive in the medium term as the company is a high-growth business with opportunity to ensure healthy revenue and margin. However, the transaction will also be EPS dilutive in the short-term for Titan.
Titan Company share price gained nearly a percent on Monday after the watch and jewellery retailer announced to increase its shareholding in CaratLane Trading Private Ltd. to 98.28% from 71.09%.
