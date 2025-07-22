Titan share price gains on proposed acquisition in the Gulf countries

Stock Market Today: Titan share price gained in the morning trade on Tuesday, July 22, on the proposed acquisition in the Gulf countries. While the announcement will enhance Tata group company's global presence, analysts await a significant turnaround and acceleration in store expansion to help re-rate the stock.

Titan's proposed acquisition in Gulf countries Titan, on Monday, after the market hours, proposed the acquisition of a 67% stake in the Damas jewellery business through its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Titan Holdings International FZCO (Titan Holdings), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Titan, has signed a definitive agreement with Damas International Limited, UAE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mannai Corporation QPSC, Qatar, to purchase a 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE), the current holding company for Damas' jewellery business in GCC countries.

The proposed transaction involves acquiring 67% of the target firm at an enterprise value of (United Arab Emirates Dirham)AED 1,038 million. The net consideration is subject to typical debt, cash, and other adjustments.

Titan Company proposed acquisition—Analyst Views The proposed deal's enterprise value is AED 1.04 billion ( ₹24.3 billion or $285 million), which comes at 0.7 times CY24 enterprise value to sales, as per analysts. Assuming limited net debt to cash, the cash equity value is Rs16.3 billion ($192 million).

After the transaction, Titan will have a 67% ownership in Damas and can acquire the remaining 33% stock from Mannai after December 31, 2029, subject to certain conditions. Titan has ₹2800 crore in cash and investments (as of FY25) to fund the acquisition.

Analysts are yet to include the acquisition in their projections, as Titan anticipates it to close by January 31, 2026.

HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited said that it views the transaction as neutral, as it estimates that the contribution to overall revenue, EBITDA, and profit before tax is 6%, 6%, and 1%, which is not significant. “A significant turnaround and acceleration in store expansion could drive value creation, as the acquisition multiple of 0.7 times Enterprise Value to FY24 sales versus Titan of 5.6 times (FY25) provides re-rating potential.”