Titan share price hits all-time high, market capitalization surpasses ₹3 lakh crore mark
The shares of Tata Group’s jewellery to eyewear brand Titan rose over 1.5% to ₹3,401 per share, hitting a new record of all-time high on BSE on Tuesday’s trading session.
The shares of Tata Group’s jewellery to eyewear brand Titan rose over 1.5% to ₹3,401 per share, hitting a new record of all-time high on BSE on Tuesday’s trading session.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message