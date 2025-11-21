Titan share price hits eight straight weeks of gains, adds ₹51,000 crore in m-cap

It seems Dalal Street investors continue to favor Titan, Tata Group’s jewelry-to-eyewear brand, as strong and sustained demand has kept the stock higher for the eighth consecutive week, marking its longest winning streak in recent history.

Despite heightened volatility gripping the broader market this week, the stock remained firm, closing 2% higher at ₹3,904, taking its eight-week cumulative gains to 17.4%. It also hit a fresh record high of ₹3,956 apiece.

The interrupted bull run has also added ₹51,212 crore to the company’s market capitalisation, taking it to ₹3.46 lakh crore, keeping its position as one of the most valued firms among Tata Group stocks.

Following a selling pressure in September, the stock reversed its course in October and gained further traction following the release of its Q2FY26 financial results, which also prompted analysts to maintain a positive outlook on the company.

Despite soaring gold prices, putting the yellow metal on track for its strongest yearly run, the company's Q2 number beat the analysts' estimates. The Street also remains optimistic about the second half of FY26, expecting the ongoing wedding season to keep sales elevated even as gold prices stay firm.

Titan Q2 performance For the September ending quarter, the company reported a strong 59% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,120 crore, driven by healthy growth across segments. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹16,649 crore, up 22% from ₹13,661 crore in the same period last year.

The jewellery segment, which accounts for over 80% of the company's revenue, recorded a growth of 21% YoY to ₹14,092 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales), driven by healthy growth in its India business.

Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya together recorded an 18% YoY growth to ₹12,640 crore, while CaratLane posted a strong 32% YoY growth to ₹1,072 crore during the same period. Titan also announced its plan to acquire a controlling stake in Damas Jewellery, one of the most prominent and trusted brands in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.

Meanwhile, the loss from the company's emerging businesses segment, which includes Indian dress wear under Taneira, fragrances, and women’s fashion accessories (F&FA), has narrowed to 24 crore from ₹29 crore in the same period last year.

Wealth Creator Over the last nine years, including 2025, the stock closed in the green in eight of them, with only 2024 seeing negative returns when it tumbled 11.5%.

During this period, the shares have delivered a massive return of nearly 1,100%, significantly multiplying the wealth of investors who stayed with the company, trusting its business fundamentals.

As of the September quarter, retail shareholders collectively held a 16.8% stake in the company, while mutual funds owned 7.84% of the Tata group firm.