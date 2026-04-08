Titan share price hits record high on strong Q4 business update; Tata Group stock jumps around 6%

Tata Group stock Titan Company share price rallied around 6% on Wednesday, April 8, after the company reported a strong business update for the March quarter (Q4).

The stock jumped as much as 5.6% to its day's high of ₹4,470 on BSE, also its record high.

The company posted a 42% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its domestic business, while its international operations surged 156% YoY during the January–March quarter of FY26, well ahead of estimates. Overall, Titan Company added 170 net new stores during the quarter, taking its total store count across consumer businesses to 3,603 by the end of March.

In India, Titan added 42 new stores, which took its domestic store count to 3,441 during the same period.

Q4 Business Update According to its latest business update, Titan Company reported a strong performance in its jewellery segment, with the business growing 46% year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY26. The company said secondary (consumer) sales rose 52% YoY, driven largely by Tanishq, while Mia also supported growth, with both brands delivering robust performance compared with Q4FY25.

This growth came despite a sharp rise in gold prices, indicating resilient demand. The company also saw high single-digit buyer growth during the quarter, a meaningful recovery after nearly flat buyer growth in the previous three quarters of FY26.

In the watches segment, Titan posted 7% YoY growth, although the performance remained mixed across categories. Analog watches grew 16% YoY, led by strong traction in Titan, Sonata, and international brands, reflecting sustained consumer demand across both premium and entry-level segments. However, the smartwatch category declined sharply by 53% YoY. The company added that ongoing premiumisation trends helped drive higher ticket sizes during the quarter.

The eyecare business continued its steady momentum, growing 16% YoY, supported by strong demand for international brands across sunglasses, lenses, and frames. As part of its network optimisation strategy, the company renovated 37 stores, closed 32 stores, and added 12 new stores during the quarter.

Among other segments, fragrances grew 30% YoY, aided by double-digit volume growth in Fastrack and Skinn. The women’s bags category surged 47% YoY, supported by store expansion and healthy volume growth in both Irth and Fastrack. However, Taneira recorded a marginal decline of 1% YoY in sales during the quarter.

On the international front, Titan said its North America business remained strong, registering 50% YoY growth in Q4FY26. However, the company noted that sales in March were impacted by disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict, which affected operations at both Tanishq and Damas stores.

Titan share performance The Tata Group stock has gained 5% in the past one month, 25% in last 6 months, and around 42% in one year. In the longer term, the stock soared 182% in five years, giving multibagger returns.

With the stock at its record high today, it has jumped almost 45% from its 52-week low of ₹3,089.70, hit in April 2025.