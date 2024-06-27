Titan share price in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today. Details here
Titan share price is trading ex-dividend to finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of ₹11 per share dividend declared in May 2024
Dividend stock 2024: Titan stocks will be in focus when the Indian stock market opens today as the Tata group shares will trade ex-dividend today. This means that if you buy Titan shares today, you will not be entitled to the recently declared dividend. On 3rd May 2024, the company board declared a ₹11 per share dividend for its eligible shareholders. To finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of ₹11 per share dividend, the Titan Company board set a dividend record date on 27th June 2024, i.e. today. Titan Company's dividend record date was set on an ex-date basis. The Tata Group company declared this dividend while announcing its Q4 results 2024 on 3rd May 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started