Titan share price in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today. Details here

Dividend stock 2024: Titan stocks will be in focus when the Indian stock market opens today as the Tata group shares will trade ex-dividend today. This means that if you buy Titan shares today, you will not be entitled to the recently declared dividend. On 3rd May 2024, the company board declared a ₹11 per share dividend for its eligible shareholders. To finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of ₹11 per share dividend, the Titan Company board set a dividend record date on 27th June 2024, i.e. today. Titan Company's dividend record date was set on an ex-date basis. The Tata Group company declared this dividend while announcing its Q4 results 2024 on 3rd May 2024.

Titan Dividend 2024 details Titan Company declared an ₹11 per share dividend last month, saying, “The Board at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 3rd May 2024 transacted, inter alia recommended a Dividend of ₹11.00 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

Titan Q4 results 2024 In Q4FY24, Titan Company's financial performance was robust, meeting market estimates and reporting a 7 percent YoY rise in standalone net profit at ₹786 crore. The company's profit was also in line with market estimates at ₹794 crore. Net Sales surged 17 percent in the January to March 2024 quarter to ₹10,047 crore, demonstrating strong market presence. The board's approval of CK Venkataraman as the MD of the company till December 2025 is a testament to the company's strong leadership.

EBIT for the fourth quarter rose 8 percent YoY to ₹1,139 crore, while EBIT margins declined 95 basis points to 11.1 percent. The company's total income for the jewellery business grew by 19 percent YoY to ₹8,998 crore, and the Indian business rose 20 percent in the same period, indicating a healthy growth trajectory.

