JP Morgan gives 'overweight' tag to this Tata Group stock. Do you own?

Jewellery stock Titan edged higher on Thursday, 5 June, after global brokerage firm JP Morgan remained bullish on the Tata Group stock. The stock opened at ₹4,269 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹4,231 on Thursday.

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JP Morgan has maintained its ‘overweight’ rating on the jewellery stock, with a target price of ₹5,400 per share.

“Near-term demand indicators are also constructive: buyer growth reportedly rebounded in Q4, attributed to customers re-entering amid rising gold, wedding purchase advancement, and improved studded traction,” the firm said.

The brokerage noted that near-term demand trends remain encouraging, with customer growth recovering in the fourth quarter as buyers returned amid rising gold prices, early wedding-related purchases, and stronger demand for studded jewellery driven by effective marketing campaigns.

Analysts highlighted Titan’s ability to maintain growth despite elevated gold prices as a key strategic advantage. The company has kept jewellery affordable through measures such as offering 18-carat and 14-carat products, expanding its range of lightweight jewellery, and running demand-generation initiatives like exchange programmes and grammage-based purchase schemes.

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The brokerage also pointed out that Titan’s watches segment and TEAL business continue to deliver robust growth. Reflecting stronger revenue expectations, JP Morgan has increased its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 4% and 6%, respectively. It forecasts a revenue CAGR of 13% and an EPS CAGR of 20% over FY26–FY28, which it believes will underpin continued outperformance in the stock.

“On valuations, the stock is trading lower vs other discretionary peers (DMART, TRENT, NYKAA), providing relative comfort as well,” the firm said.

Titan Q4 results 2026 Titan Company posted a 35.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the group, reaching ₹1,179 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Tata Group firm also reported a sharp 80.5% rise in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹26,920 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹14,916 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

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On a standalone basis, Titan’s net profit climbed 29.2% year-on-year to ₹1,124 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹870 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations jumped 77.6% year-on-year to ₹23,934 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹13,477 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) rose 28% to ₹1,875 crore, up from ₹1,470 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Additionally, Titan's board has recommended a dividend of ₹15 per equity share. The dividend will be paid within seven days of the conclusion of the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting, subject to shareholder approval.

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Titan share price trend The share price trend of Titan stock has remained largely positive despite weak market sentiments. The jewellery stock has gained 4% in a week, however, has fallen 3% in a month.

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Furthermore, the stock has gained over 4.67% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 21% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, Titan shares have delivered 48% returns in three years and multibagger returns of 152% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.