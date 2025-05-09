Titan share price jumps 5% to hit 2-month high, adds over ₹700 cr to Rekha Jhunjhunwala's wealth. Time to buy?

Stocks in focus today: Titan, Tata Group’s jewellery-to-eyewear brand, saw its share price jump 4.8% in early trade on Friday, May 9, reaching a 2-month high of ₹3,530 apiece, even as the broader market traded in the red. The rally came as investors cheered the company’s March quarter performance, which beat analyst estimates and led to upward revisions in Titan's share price targets

Domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its 'Buy' rating on Titan share price and raised its target price to ₹4,541 apiece from ₹4,115 earlier.

The brokerage highlighted that operational leverage, a revived solitaire segment, and minor hedging gains powered Titan’s jewellery division to a strong EBIT margin beat of 11.9% in Q4FY25, despite gross margin pressures and a 300-basis-point year-on-year decline in the studded jewellery ratio.

Robust wedding and festive demand drove 25% YoY revenue growth despite high gold prices. Nuvama anticipates continued strong demand in Q1FY26, supported by an increase in wedding dates. The brokerage has revised its FY26 and FY27 revenue estimates upwards by 4% and 5%, respectively, and PAT estimates by 2% and 5%.

Similarly, Macquarie raised its target on Titan share price to ₹4,000 apiece while maintaining its 'Outperform' rating. Axis Securities also raised its target to ₹3,700 on Titan share price, though it retained a 'Hold' rating on the stock.

₹ 700 cr windfall for Rekha Jhunjhunwala Meanwhile, Rekha Jhunjhunwala — wife of the late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala — saw her wealth rise by ₹735 crore following the 4.8% jump in Titan’s share price today.

She holds a 5.15% stake (45,793,470 shares) in the company as of the March 2025 quarter, according to shareholding data.

Q4 results snapshot Titan Company reported a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY25, with standalone net profit rising 10.7% year-on-year to ₹870 crore, up from ₹786 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 25% YoY to ₹12,581 crore, compared to ₹10,047 crore in Q4FY24, while total income came in at ₹12,730 crore, marking a 23.8% annual increase. The company’s EBIT also rose 23.9% YoY to ₹1,411 crore.

Segment-wise, the jewellry division led the growth with a 25% increase in income to ₹11,232 crore. The watches and wearables segment posted a 20% rise in revenue to ₹1,126 crore, while the eyewear business grew 16% to ₹192 crore.

Titan’s international brands delivered a robust 47% YoY growth. Revenue from emerging businesses, including Indian dress wear (Taneira), fragrances, and fashion accessories, rose 5% to ₹102 crore. Its subsidiary CaratLane reported a 23% YoY increase in income to ₹883 crore. Alongside the results, Titan announced a final dividend of ₹11 per share.

