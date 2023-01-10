Titan share price plunges for 5 days in a row. Should you buy or sell?

Tata Group-backed gems and jewellery company, Titan extended its losses on stock exchanges for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday. The start of the current week has been bearish for Titan shares after the company announced its business performance for the third quarter of FY23. Overall, the company witnessed a healthy consumer demand that led to double-digit growth in sales. So far this week, Titan shares have dipped by nearly 3% on Dalal Street.

