Titan share price rises almost 2% ahead of Q2 results
According to the estimates of brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Titan's revenue growth may jump 16.9 per cent YoY on account of healthy wedding and high-value studded purchases.
Titan share price gained almost 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Friday, November 3 ahead of the company's September quarter earnings. The company's board is to meet on Friday to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023.
