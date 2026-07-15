Three reasons to add Titan to your watchlist

Gold is having a moment. On 2 March 2026, it hit a record high of ₹169,349 per 10 grams. West Asia tensions were rising, and investors wanted safety. In times like this, money looks for shelter. It flows to strong brands, loyal customers, and clean balance sheets.
Few Indian companies fit that description better than the country's top branded jewellery player, Titan.
On 13 May 2026, the government raised the gold import duty to 15%. Higher costs tend to hurt small jewellers more than large companies. That gap is exactly where Titan tends to gain ground. Let's explore three reasons why you may add Titan to your watchlist.
About Titan
Titan Company Ltd. (Titan) is the Tata group's lifestyle business. It was set up in 1984. Today, it is India's largest branded jewellery, watch, and eyewear company.