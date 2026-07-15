Three reasons to add Titan to your watchlist

Gold is having a moment. On 2 March 2026, it hit a record high of ₹169,349 per 10 grams. West Asia tensions were rising, and investors wanted safety. In times like this, money looks for shelter. It flows to strong brands, loyal customers, and clean balance sheets.
Gold is having a moment. On 2 March 2026, it hit a record high of ₹169,349 per 10 grams. West Asia tensions were rising, and investors wanted safety. In times like this, money looks for shelter. It flows to strong brands, loyal customers, and clean balance sheets.
Few Indian companies fit that description better than the country's top branded jewellery player, Titan.
Few Indian companies fit that description better than the country's top branded jewellery player, Titan.
On 13 May 2026, the government raised the gold import duty to 15%. Higher costs tend to hurt small jewellers more than large companies. That gap is exactly where Titan tends to gain ground. Let's explore three reasons why you may add Titan to your watchlist.
About Titan
Titan Company Ltd. (Titan) is the Tata group's lifestyle business. It was set up in 1984. Today, it is India's largest branded jewellery, watch, and eyewear company.
Its brand list reads like a who's who of Indian retail. In jewellery, brands include Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, and CaratLane. In watches, there are brands like Titan, Fastrack, and Sonata. In eyewear, there is Titan Eye+.
Jewellery is the real engine. It makes up about 90% of revenue. In the year ended March 2026, the group's consolidated revenue from operations was ₹87,584 crore. Net profit was ₹5100 crore.
Reason #1: A big, fast-formalising market where Titan leads
India loves gold. That love is huge, but the market is still very informal. Most people buy jewellery from small, family-run goldsmiths. Purity and fair weighing have long been a gamble there.
Tanishq was built to fix that. It offers transparent, machine-checked pricing and hallmarked purity. Customers can even watch their old jewellery get melted at a gold-exchange counter. In short, Tanishq turned trust into a product.
The prize here is huge, and it keeps growing. By the company's own estimate, India's jewellery market grew from about ₹3.5 trillion in the year ended March 2019 to roughly ₹8 trillion by March 2026. Over that same period, Tanishq's market share climbed from around 4.5% to about 8.5%.
Titan is the clear leader, yet it still holds only a single-digit share of the market. Most of the market is still unorganised. But that unorganised majority is slowly losing ground to trusted national brands.
Mandatory hallmarking, rising incomes, and a taste for branded jewellery are all pushing buyers the same way. Every percentage point that shifts from the corner jeweller to an organised player is Titan's to win. That structural shift is the biggest reason to keep this stock on your radar.
The rest of the group rounds out the story. Watches and wearables keep Titan on top of the organised watch market. This business is led by Titan, Fastrack, and Sonata, with Nebula and the Helios chain at the premium end.
Eyecare is another strong piece. Through Titan Eye+, it is one of the country's largest optical chains. Neither business moves the needle like jewellery does. But together, they add steady, cash-generating support.
Reason #2: A clear plan to double the business
A weak story rests on hope. A good one comes with a map. At its June 2026 investor day, Titan laid out a clear plan. The goal: roughly double the company by the year ending March 2030. And it spelt out exactly how.
Jewellery leads the charge. Management wants to double the division's revenue in four years. That means lifting Titan's India market share from around 11% to about 20%. It also means growing the jewellery store count closer to 1,400. The target is annual revenue growth of about 20%.
That growth is not just about opening more shops, though. It also runs on regionalisation, or winning state by state. Markets such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are set to double.
Titan is also pushing deeper into wedding and high-value collections. The fast-growing everyday brand Mia adds another lever. So does beYon, its new lab-grown diamond brand.
The other engines are being revved up, too. CaratLane, the digital-first jewellery brand, is targeted to grow about 2.3 times. Watches and wearables are expected to grow by around 2.1 times. Eyecare is targeted to grow roughly 2.5 times, to about ₹3500 crore.
Put it all together, and management expects the whole company to double by the year ending March 2030. That includes both revenue and operating profit.
Then there is the international business, which is new and real. The Damas acquisition gives Titan a ready-made network across the roughly $9 billion Gulf jewellery market. That is a natural fit, given the large and well-off Indian diaspora there.
Tanishq itself is also expanding in North America. International jewellery is small today. But it is the fastest-growing piece of the group.
None of these targets is guaranteed. Still, they are specific and come from a business that is firing on all cylinders. They give investors a clear yardstick to track. That is exactly what a watchlist is for.
Reason #3: A track record of getting it done
Plans are easy to draw and hard to deliver. Titan's edge is that it has done this before. It has done it more than once, and often in tough conditions.
Look at the last few years. Total income, excluding low-margin bullion, grew from about ₹38,700 crore in the year ended March 2023 to about ₹76,100 crore by March 2026. That is close to double in three years.
Few consumer companies of this size manage that pace. And Titan did it while gold prices were smashing records, which normally scares buyers away.
Instead, Titan kept adding customers. It pushed studded and higher-value jewellery. It also leaned on its gold-exchange scheme to keep footfall coming.
Go back further, and the same resilience shows up. The business bounced back sharply after the pandemic shock in the year ended March 2021, when store closures had gutted sales.
As such, it has handled management transitions, gold-price spikes, and duty hikes without losing its stride. For a watchlist, track record matters as much as the roadmap. A plan is only as good as the team behind it. And Titan's team has a long habit of turning ambition into real numbers.
Valuation
None of this is a secret. The market makes you pay for it.
Titan trades at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of about 80 times. Its enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) is roughly 48 times. Its market value is near ₹4.1 tn. By any textbook measure, which is a rich price.
Here is the catch: Titan almost never looks cheap. It has held a premium valuation for most of the last decade. Today's valuation sits broadly within its own historical range, not above it.
That premium is the market's way of paying for quality, and the numbers behind it are genuinely rare. Return on equity (ROE) is around 37%. Return on capital employed (ROCE) is near 30%. That is the mark of a business that funds its own growth. Operating margins on the core, ex-bullion business run near 11%. Ebitda— earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation — stays healthy.
Whether that premium is worth paying is a call each investor has to make. But history shows Titan rarely stays cheap for long. Titan has spent much of the past decade trading at premium valuations, which makes it a stock worth keeping on a watchlist rather than one to ignore because it rarely looks inexpensive.
Risks
No thesis is complete without the other side. A few things could go wrong:
- Gold price volatility: Record prices and sharp swings can hurt volumes. They can also push sales toward low-margin coins.
- Weak discretionary spending: Jewellery is a big-ticket purchase that buyers can put off. A consumer slowdown tends to hit it first.
- Tax and regulation: The May 2026 duty hike to 15%, plus any further changes to duties or GST, raises prices and can cool demand. The World Gold Council expects Indian demand to soften by around 10% in 2026.
- Rising competition: Deep-pocketed rivals such as Reliance, Kalyan, Malabar, and Aditya Birla's Indriya are chasing the same shift to organised retail.
- Rich valuation: At about 80 times earnings, the stock leaves little room for disappointment.
Conclusion
Titan is not cheap. Record gold prices and a heavier tax burden could make the near term bumpy.
But look past the noise, and the case is simple. Titan is a clear leader in a massive market that is formalising in its favour. It has a detailed, credible plan to double itself by the year ending March 2030.
And it has a long record of actually delivering. That is a rare mix — exactly the kind of business worth tracking closely.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com