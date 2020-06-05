Shares of Titan were up +1.62% at 09:41 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan shares traded +1.62% higher at ₹987.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹87,642.25 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.97% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 0.7%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO fell 0.01%, and PCJEWELLER rose 9.99%.

At day's high, Titan shares rose as much as 1.95% to ₹990.35, after opening at ₹973.00. Titan shares had closed at ₹971.45 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹973.00 to ₹990.35 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan shares had a 52-week high of ₹1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan shares have traded in a range of ₹809.85 to ₹1004.80 while in the last week, between ₹896.00 to ₹1004.80. 8381 shares of Titan were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan had posted standalone revenues of ₹6206.23 crore and profits of ₹469.95 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via