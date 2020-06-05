Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Titan share price up 1.62% at 09:41 today

Shares of Titan were up +1.62% at 09:41 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan shares traded +1.62% higher at 987.20, giving it a market capitalization of 87,642.25 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.97% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 0.7%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO fell 0.01%, and PCJEWELLER rose 9.99%.

At day's high, Titan shares rose as much as 1.95% to 990.35, after opening at 973.00. Titan shares had closed at 971.45 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 973.00 to 990.35 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan shares had a 52-week high of 1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of 720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan shares have traded in a range of 809.85 to 1004.80 while in the last week, between 896.00 to 1004.80. 8381 shares of Titan were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan had posted standalone revenues of 6206.23 crore and profits of 469.95 crore.

