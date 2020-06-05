Titan share price up 1.62% at 09:41 today

On BSE, Titan shares had a 52-week high of ₹1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan shares have traded in a range of ₹809.85 to ₹1004.80 while in the last week, between ₹896.00 to ₹1004.80. 8381 shares of Titan were traded on the BSE today.