Shares of Titan were up +3.25% at 10:38 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan shares traded +3.25% higher at ₹1023.25, giving it a market capitalization of ₹90,842.72 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.44% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.3%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO rose 1.29%, and PCJEWELLER rose 10.0%.

At day's high, Titan shares rose as much as 7.46% to ₹1065.00, after opening at ₹997.05. Titan shares had closed at ₹991.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹997.05 to ₹1065.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan shares had a 52-week high of ₹1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan shares have traded in a range of ₹809.85 to ₹1065.00 while in the last week, between ₹896.00 to ₹1065.00. 1.10 Lakh shares of Titan were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan had posted standalone revenues of ₹6206.23 crore and profits of ₹469.95 crore.

