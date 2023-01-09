Titan shares fall after Q3 business update. Should you buy/accumulate?1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:37 AM IST
- The brokerage house has remained positive on the growth prospects for Titan shares
Titan’s Q3FY23 business update point out that company has witnessed standalone revenue growth of 12%, while TEAL grew 58%; Caratlane grew at 50.0% YoY, driven by new buyer growth in the festive season strong marketing campaign and network expansion. Jewelry sales witnessed growth of 11.0% wherein Tanishq opened its first international store in the USA.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started