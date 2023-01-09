Titan shares fall after Q3 business update. Should you buy/accumulate?

“In line with our thesis as argued in our report, we expect continued strong uptick in revenue, as the demand is expected to be robust in going forward. We believe the continued sales momentum across business divisions would have positive impact on the organized Jewelry retail benefiting players like Titan. In addition, we expect strong demand momentum for Watches and Eyewear to continue given normalized consumer mobility. Further turnaround in the Caratlane, watches, and eyewear divisions and continuity in their profitability potential not yet priced in," it added.

