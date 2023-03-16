Titan shares gain 3% as JPMorgan stays 'overweight', expects 25% upside2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:32 PM IST
- Even as FY24 revenue growth moderates off a high FY23, JP Morgan believes Titan will remain among the highest of its peers
Shares of Titan Company Ltd surged nearly 3 per cent in the opening session on Thursday after global brokerage firm JPMorgan maintained an "overweight" stance on the stock. The global research firm expects the Tata group stock to hit a target of ₹3,000 per share, suggesting a 25 per cent upside potential from the current market price.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×