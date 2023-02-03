Titan shares jump. Should you buy, sell, hold after Q3 results?
- Titan shares jumped more than 4% on the BSE in Friday's opening deals
Shares of Titan rose more than 4% to ₹2,402 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals even as the company reported about 10% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹913 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, impacted by higher expenses, as compared to ₹1,012 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its consolidated total income stood at ₹11,698 crore compared to ₹10,094 crore in the year-ago period.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×