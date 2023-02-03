Titan shares jump. Should you buy, sell, hold after Q3 results?

“Titan Company reported a miss in Q3 FY23 performance as the expected margin accretion on a high revenue base did not come through given activations in a volatile demand environment. That said, after a strong festive and a not-so-great November-December, demand in January is robust again (around 20% 3Y CAGR growth) and attribute this to weddings, which have seen a significant shift to the Q4 quarter," said Edelweiss which has a Buy rating on Titan shares with a target price of ₹3,290.