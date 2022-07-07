Titan shares surge to one-month high. What's driving the stock? Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- Titan shares surged more than 6% to ₹2,133 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals
Listen to this article
Shares of Titan surged more than 6% to ₹2,133 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals, hitting one month-high, after the company on Wednesday shared its Q1 business updated which showed that its sales in the April-June quarter were up nearly three-fold on a year-on-year (YoY).