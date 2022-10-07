Titan shares rally to trade near all-time high after strong Q2 update1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 10:12 AM IST
- Titan shares rallied more 5% to ₹2,744 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals
Shares of Titan Ltd rallied more 5% to ₹2,744 apiece on the BSE, trading near its all-time high level, in Friday's opening deals after the company said its overall sales grew 18% year-on-year (YoY) in the September quarter (Q2 FY23) and added 105 stores in its retail network in the second quarter of the current fiscal.