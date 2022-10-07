Titan shares rally to trade near all-time high after strong Q2 update

The company, which operates in the segments as Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, and EyeCare in its quarterly update said that it “witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18% YoY. Retail network continued the pace of expansion adding 105 stores (net) for the quarter. The outlook for festive season (from Navratri in end September 2022) continues to be optimistic and is visible in positive consumer sentiment across categories."