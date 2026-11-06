Titan shines 3% on Dhanteras 2026 after 2x profit; Noel Tata's exit news from board adds to spotlight - Outlook, target

Titan Stock: Shares of Titan Company Limited surged during Friday’s trading session as its net profit more than doubled during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The sharp uptick in profit came as robust demand for higher-margin studded jewellery supported growth. Additionally, Noel Tata has announced his retirement as Vice Chairman and Director of Titan Company.

Advertisement

Titan share price surged more than 3% to touch an intraday of ₹5001.90 per share on Friday, Dhanteras. Here are all the details to know.

Noel Tata exit from Titan Company board Noel N Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has announced his exit from Titan Company Board. He will retire as Director and VC of the leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company from November 12, 2026.

"We wish to inform you that, in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, Noel N. Tata will retire from the office of Non- Executive, Non-Independent Director and Vice Chairman of the Company, with effect from 12th November 2026," Titan said in a regulatory filing.

The retirement of sixty nine-year old Noel Tata came as per the mandatory guidelines of the Companies Act 2013. The act mandates that any MD or Whole Time Director cannot be appointed or continue in employment if they are 70 years of age or older.

Advertisement

Titan Q2 result India’s leading branded jewellery and watch maker reported a twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,393 crore in the September quarter of FY27. Titan Company’s net profit stood at ₹1,120 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year.

The sharp jump in Titan net profit was due to ₹671 crore accounting gain arising from a fair-value change in the NCI put-option liability associated with Damas acquisition. Excluding the one-time gain, Titan's net profit increased by 54% on an annual basis.

Titan Company’s revenue from operations increased by 25% at ₹20,533 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹16,461 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Its total expense surged by 13.76% to ₹18,429 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

Advertisement

Titan Q2 results review Titan Company is well positioned to capture the growth momentum in the jewellery industry supported by initiatives like its exchange programme, stated Motilal Oswal in its report. Apart from industry formalisation, correction in gold prices is expected to support consumer demand and improve visibility for the company.

Titan share price recommendation The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹5,700. “We model a CAGR of 15% in sales, 23% in EBITDA, and 24% in APAT over FY26-28E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR5,700, based on 55x Sep’28E EPS. TTAN remain one of our top picks in the space,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Advertisement

Titan share price trend Shares of Titan Company were trading 2.56% higher at ₹4955 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,39,898.04 crore at 1:13 pm on Friday. The jewellery stock has delivered 15.38% return in two weeks, 13.81% return in six months, 31.32% return in one year, and around 56% return in two years.