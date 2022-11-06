On the day when Titan announced its Q2 earnings, the company's stock was just a couple of rupees away from hitting its 52-week high of ₹2,790 on BSE. This Tata Group-backed company beats street expectations in September 2022 quarter by recording strong growth across most of the parameters. Titan is a dominator in the gems and jewellery segment. Its robust balance sheet along with the ability for strong execution of business has led Titan to outpace its peers. Not just that, Titan stock has recorded impressive gains on exchanges in the last five years. That being said, going forward, investors in Titan are in for a treat as the stock is predicted to reach new highs and most likely breach over the ₹3,200 mark between FY24-25.

