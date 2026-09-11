Titan stock outlook by Motilal Oswal: Buy for 20% upside; check share price target - 'Growth runway remains long'

Titan Company Limited stock remained under pressure during Friday’s intraday trading session, extending its long-term correction over the past one month. The Tata Group company is likely to outperform its peers given its strong position in the market. Stability in the gold prices can further improve the margin visibility for the company, highlighted Motilal Oswal in its report, which sees around 20% upside in the jewellery stock.

A bellwether in the jewellery industry, Titan Company, is expected to remain among the top players, supported by its strong historical execution track record. The jewellery major is well positioned to benefit from the industry’s constructive growth outlook, as per the brokerage report.

Titan Company share price prediction Although Titan Company is the largest player in the firm, it commands only 8.5% market share. Its expanding store network, multi-format portfolio, and established brand equity is likely to enable it to disproportionately benefit from this structural shift. Strong positioning in the company, continued outperformance with the branded player, and gold price stability are likely to boost the company outlook.

“We remain constructive on growth in the jewelry industry, particularly among top players, with TTAN as the bellwether and, given its superior historical execution track record, best positioned to benefit. We model a CAGR of 17% in sales, 21% in EBITDA, and 23% in APAT over FY26-29E,” stated Motilal Oswal in its report released on Friday, September 11.

Titan Company share price target Motilal Oswal gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹6,000 per share. “We model a CAGR of 17% in sales, 21% in EBITDA, and 23% in APAT over FY26-29E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR6,000, based on 60x Sept’28E EPS.”

Titan Company share price trend Titan Company stock was trading 0.4% lower at ₹4985 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,42,561.40 crore at 1:08 pm on Friday, September 11. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹5,014.30 per share and an intraday low of ₹4,943.75 per share. The company scrip has a return on equity (ROE) of 35.39%. Its share price value has declined 2.58% in one month. The stock has delivered 23.8% return in three months and around 38.99% return in one year.