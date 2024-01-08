Titan shares soar over 1.5% to new all-time high on healthy Q3 update
Shares of Titan, Tata Group's jewellery-to-eyewear brand, reached a new all-time high of ₹3,776 apiece after reporting a 22% year-on-year growth in revenue for Q3FY24.
Shares of Titan, Tata Group’s jewellery-to-eyewear brand, zoomed 1.72% in the early trade on Monday to mark a new all-time high of ₹3,776 apiece. This came after the Street reacted positively to the company's Q3FY24 business update.
