Titan to purchase remaining stake in CaratLane; jewellery brand to become wholly-owned subsidiary
Titan to purchase remaining stakes in subsidiary jewellery brand CaratLane. This stake buy makes CaratLane a wholly-owned subsidiary of Titan.
Titan Company, on Monday, said that it has finalized a deal to purchase the remaining 0.4% stake, equivalent to 1,19,489 shares, in its subsidiary CaratLane.
