Titan vs Kalyan Jewellers vs Senco Gold: Which jewellery stock to buy amid soaring gold prices, India-US trade deal buzz

Titan vs Kalyan Jewellers vs Senco Gold: Amid soaring gold prices and positive buzz around the India-US trade deal, jewellery stocks are expected to remain under the radar of Indian stock market bulls. According to experts, jewellery stocks are expected to benefit from the positive bias around the India-US trade deal. Still, the company that has the highest level of resilience against the rising gold rates today will be able to deliver higher returns. So, choosing a jewellery stock is quite tricky due to these two divergent triggers for the jewellery stocks.

Advertisement

Titan vs Kalyan Jewellers vs Senco Gold: Which is better? On how to choose a jewellery stock in the current market scenario, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "When considering investing in jewellery stocks like Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, and Senco Gold, it's essential to evaluate their financial performance, resilience to gold price volatility, and growth prospects. Titan stands out with robust financial health, recording revenues of ₹. 60,456 crore, operating profit of ₹. 5,694 crore in FY25, and a strong return on equity (ROE) of 32%. Its profit surged 52% in Q1 FY26, supported by a 24.5% sales increase. Kalyan Jewellers shows notable growth with Q1 FY26 profit rising 48.5% to ₹. 264 crore, but faces operational risks due to volatile gold prices. Senco Gold reports moderate growth with a lower ROE of 10%, impacted by higher inventory and working capital days affecting margins."

Advertisement

Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities listed out the following key considerations while deciding on a jewellery stock amid rising gold prices and India-US trade deal buzz:

- Gold Price Volatility: Record-high gold prices have reshaped consumer preferences, pushing buyers towards lighter, studded, or alternative jewellery.

- India-US Trade Deal: A potential trade deal could ease export difficulties and benefit Indian jewellery exporters indirectly.

- GST Reforms: The recent GST overhaul provides predictability for jewellers and consumers, and rate cuts in other sectors could boost consumer disposable income.

Jewellery stock to buy Asked about the stocks that an investor can look at in the jewellery segment, Seema Srivastava said, "Given these factors, Titan appears to be a stable investment choice due to its strong financials and market position. Kalyan Jewellers offers growth potential but comes with higher operational risks. Senco Gold remains a niche player with modest returns. According to risk appetite, investors should consider fundamentals when making a decision."

Advertisement

Titan vs Kalyan Jewellers vs Senco Gold: What the technicals say On which jewellery stock is looking strong on the technical chart pattern, An Shul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "Kalyan Jewellers' share is showing signs of weakness, forming a bearish flag with visible selling pressure, suggesting caution for traders. In contrast, Senco Gold shares are consolidating in a defined range of ₹321 to ₹407, with a rally likely only if it breaks and sustains above ₹407. The standout, however, is the Titan share price, which continues to attract strong institutional volumes and aggressive long positions. The stock is shaping a 140-day cup-and-handle pattern nested within a larger 85-week consolidation — a powerful setup that signals strength. A breakout from both patterns could unlock significant upside, with potential targets around ₹4,200. Titan clearly emerges as the leader among jewellery stocks, supported by both technical structure and market participation."

Advertisement