TMC MP Saket Gokhale writes to Sebi for investigation into alleged stock market manipulation through exit polls 2024
The TMC leader has asked SEBI to investigate if there were entities that booked profits through selling on 3rd June and made even more profits on 4th June by short selling and whether any of these entities have direct or indirect links with the BJP or with pollsters like Axis MyIndia.
Calls for regulatory investigation into alleged stock market manipulation through exit polls have got louder. Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has written to Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) demanding an investigation into the exit polls, specifically by Axis MyIndia.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started