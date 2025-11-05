TMPV Q2 results update: Company to declare first earnings after Tata Motors demerger on this date

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), which now houses the company’s passenger vehicle, electric vehicle (EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses following the recent demerger, is set to announce its first quarterly earnings as an independent entity.

The board of TMPV will meet on Friday, November 14, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s Q2FY26 financial results.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘the Board’) of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly known as Tata Motors Limited) (‘the Company’) is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," TMPV said in its regulatory filing today.

The company also informed that the trading window will remain closed from September 24, 2025, until the expiry of 48 hours after the release of the earnings, in accordance with insider trading prevention norms.

In the first quarter of FY26, revenue from Jaguar Land Rover fell 9.2% to £6.6 billion, impacted by higher tariffs on UK and EU-produced cars exported to the US, as well as the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar vehicles ahead of the launch of new models.

The segment’s PBT came in at £351 million, down 49.4% from £693 million a year ago, with an EBIT margin of 4.0%, compared to 8.9% in Q1FY25.

Domestically, the passenger vehicles segment recorded revenue of ₹10,877 crore, down 8.2% year-on-year due to lower volumes. EBIT margins fell 310 basis points YoY to 2.8%. PBT stood at a loss of ₹129 crore, compared to a loss of ₹302 crore in the previous year, impacted by weaker volumes, realizations, and leverage effects, though partly offset by continued savings in variable costs.

Listing of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles arm expected this month Tata Motors demerger, effective from October 1, 2025, has officially split the company into two listed entities — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd, which comprises the company’s commercial vehicle operations.

As per the Tata Motors demerger scheme, shareholders have received one share of Tata Motors CV for every share held, ensuring identical ownership across both entities.

TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd has now been officially renamed as Tata Motors Ltd. Earlier, the already listed Tata Motors Ltd was itself renamed as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), as part of the same Tata Motors demerger scheme.

Investors now await the listing of the newly carved-out commercial vehicles arm, which is likely this month (November 2025).