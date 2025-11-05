Mint Market
Subscribe

TMPV Q2 results update: Company to declare first earnings after Tata Motors demerger on this date

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is set to report its first quarterly earnings as an independent company on November 14, 2025. The board will approve financial results, while the trading window is closed until 48 hours after the earnings release due to insider trading norms.

A Ksheerasagar
Published5 Nov 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Advertisement
TMPV Q2 results update: Company to declare first earnings after Tata Motors demerger on this date
TMPV Q2 results update: Company to declare first earnings after Tata Motors demerger on this date(AFP)

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), which now houses the company’s passenger vehicle, electric vehicle (EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses following the recent demerger, is set to announce its first quarterly earnings as an independent entity.

Advertisement

The board of TMPV will meet on Friday, November 14, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s Q2FY26 financial results.

Also Read | Tata Motors Demerger: How would CV arm’s listing impact passive funds, indices

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘the Board’) of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly known as Tata Motors Limited) (‘the Company’) is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," TMPV said in its regulatory filing today.

The company also informed that the trading window will remain closed from September 24, 2025, until the expiry of 48 hours after the release of the earnings, in accordance with insider trading prevention norms.

Advertisement

In the first quarter of FY26, revenue from Jaguar Land Rover fell 9.2% to £6.6 billion, impacted by higher tariffs on UK and EU-produced cars exported to the US, as well as the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar vehicles ahead of the launch of new models.

Also Read | Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit drops 30.5% YoY to ₹3,924 crore

The segment’s PBT came in at £351 million, down 49.4% from £693 million a year ago, with an EBIT margin of 4.0%, compared to 8.9% in Q1FY25.

Domestically, the passenger vehicles segment recorded revenue of 10,877 crore, down 8.2% year-on-year due to lower volumes. EBIT margins fell 310 basis points YoY to 2.8%. PBT stood at a loss of 129 crore, compared to a loss of 302 crore in the previous year, impacted by weaker volumes, realizations, and leverage effects, though partly offset by continued savings in variable costs.

Advertisement

Listing of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles arm expected this month

Tata Motors demerger, effective from October 1, 2025, has officially split the company into two listed entities — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd, which comprises the company’s commercial vehicle operations.

As per the Tata Motors demerger scheme, shareholders have received one share of Tata Motors CV for every share held, ensuring identical ownership across both entities.

Also Read | Indian auto sales jump in October, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors sales surge

TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd has now been officially renamed as Tata Motors Ltd. Earlier, the already listed Tata Motors Ltd was itself renamed as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), as part of the same Tata Motors demerger scheme.

Investors now await the listing of the newly carved-out commercial vehicles arm, which is likely this month (November 2025).

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Tata Motors LtdTata MotorsTata Group StocksQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTMPV Q2 results update: Company to declare first earnings after Tata Motors demerger on this date
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks