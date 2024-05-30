To keep finfluencers at bay, public issues to make key disclosures via audio visual format starting July 1, orders Sebi
These audio-visual presentation at the time of public issues will categorically mention that investors are advised not to rely on any other content displayed anywhere else including on social media channels such as You Tube, X, Facebook and Instagram shared by fin-fluencers.
Starting July 1, all DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) of public issues will make salient disclosures in audio visual (A/V) format on voluntary basis, capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed in a circular recently.
