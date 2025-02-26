Markets
Up in smoke? Tobacco stocks struggle as costs rise, tax jitters grow
Summary
- Higher tobacco leaf prices have eroded cigarette makers' margins, and a potential GST hike threatens to reverse recent volume gains. With little room for price hikes, the industry faces pressure from both costs and competition.
The tobacco industry is feeling the heat. Rising tobacco leaf prices have squeezed cigarette makers' margins over the past year, and experts anticipate little relief in the fourth quarter of FY25.
