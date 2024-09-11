Seeking value in ITC and Godfrey Phillips? Tobacco stocks gain in FMCG play
Summary
- Despite lacklustre growth outlook, tobacco companies have become attractive investments. With nearly 60% return in the last six months, firms like ITC and Godfrey Phillips are capitalizing on the premiumisation trend
As rising retail inflows into mutual funds and steep valuations of Indian equities push investors towards defensive sectors like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), tobacco companies have emerged as one of the top investment picks despite their lacklustre near-term growth prospects.