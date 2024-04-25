Tokyo exchange courts Asian startups for IPOs

The country’s stock market is one of the world’s best performers so far this year, driven by the return of modest inflation and a weaker yen, which boosts the value of corporate profits earned overseas in yen terms. The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average hit a record for the first time in 34 years in February and renewed record highs in the subsequent weeks. Some investors attribute the ascent to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s initiative from last year, which called on listed companies to improve returns on shareholders’ capital and correct discounts reflected in their share prices. As a result, many companies have increased their dividends and share buybacks.