Tokyo stocks open lower on weak global cues

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following falls on Wall Street, as worries over a surge in virus infections at home and abroad weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.56 percent or 455.19 points at 28,645.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.47 percent or 28.23 points to 1,898.02.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

