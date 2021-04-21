Tokyo stocks open lower on weak global cues

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following falls on Wall Street, as worries over a surge in virus infections at home and abroad weighed on the market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

