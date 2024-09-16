Tolins Tyres Listing: Stock makes muted market debut, lists with a mere 1% premium at ₹228

Tolins Tyres made a modest market debut on Monday, September 16, with its shares listing at 228 on the NSE, reflecting a slight 1% premium over its issue price of 226 per share. However, the stock jumped after the listing to 239 apiece, gaining by 5%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Sep 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Trade Now
Tolins Tyres Listing: Stock makes muted market debut, lists with a mere 1% premium at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>228.
Tolins Tyres Listing: Stock makes muted market debut, lists with a mere 1% premium at ₹228.(Pixabay)

Tolins Tyres made a modest market debut on Monday, September 16, with its shares listing at 228 on the NSE, reflecting a slight 1% premium over its issue price of 226 per share. However, the stock jumped after the listing to 239 apiece, gaining by 5%. On the BSE, the shares were listed at 227 each.

The company's mainboard IPO, worth 230 crore, was open for subscription from September 9 to 11, 2024, with a price band set between 215 and 226. The offering comprised a fresh issue of 0.88 crore shares amounting to 200 crore and an offer for sale of 0.13 crore shares totaling 30 crore. The IPO received strong investor demand, with an overall subscription of 25 times.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing today; GMP, experts signal multibagger returns

Non-institutional investors showed high interest, subscribing 28 times, while QIBs followed closely with a 26-times subscription rate. Retail investors also demonstrated significant engagement, with their portion subscribed 22.45 times, as per data from Chittorgarh.com.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fully repay or prepay certain outstanding loans, including any foreclosure charges. Additionally, part of the funds will be allocated towards strengthening the company's long-term working capital.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock opens with 114.3% premium

Tolins Tyres also intends to invest in its subsidiary, Tolin Rubbers Private Limited, to address its short- and long-term borrowing needs and support working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be directed towards general corporate expenses.

About Tolins Tyres

The company is a leading player in the tyre & treads industry with an all-India presence and a diverse product range. It is one of the companies that are present in both verticals—manufacturing of new tyres and tread rubber.

It has established itself as a major tyre retreading solutions provider across India and exported to 40 foreign countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya, and Egypt.

The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of bias tyres for a comprehensive array of vehicles (including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheeler vehicles) and precured tread rubber and is also involved in the manufacturing of ancillary products like bonding gum, vulcanizing solution, tyre flaps, and tubes.

Also Read | Muted Debut: Kross shares lists at ₹240 on NSE and BSE, same as IPO price

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTolins Tyres Listing: Stock makes muted market debut, lists with a mere 1% premium at ₹228

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

673.20
11:45 AM | 16 SEP 2024
39.65 (6.26%)

Bank Of Baroda

240.10
11:45 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.8 (0.33%)

Tata Steel

153.65
11:45 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.25 (0.16%)

Tata Power

442.00
11:45 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.15 (0.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Triveni Engineering & Indus

506.10
11:34 AM | 16 SEP 2024
32.25 (6.81%)

Adani Green Energy

1,905.85
11:34 AM | 16 SEP 2024
118 (6.6%)

Adani Power

673.85
11:34 AM | 16 SEP 2024
40.3 (6.36%)

Dixon Technologies (India)

13,790.00
11:34 AM | 16 SEP 2024
768.6 (5.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,120.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,260.00160.00
    Delhi
    75,415.00105.00
    Kolkata
    75,750.00150.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue