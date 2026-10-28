Tonbo Imaging vs Paras Defence: Which is the better defence stock?

Until a few days ago, retail investors looking for a pure-play on India’s defence optics and optronics story had only one choice: Paras Defence and Space Technologies.
Tonbo Imaging India Ltd, which has built a global name in battlefield electro-optics, night vision, and autonomous targeting, was privately held.
That situation has changed this week.
Tonbo Imaging India opened its ₹852 crore initial public offering (IPO) from 15 to 19 October 2026, offering up to 121,74,046 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each in a price band of ₹665-700 per share.