Too early to call FII return to Indian equities a trend, says Sundaram AMC's Radhakrishnan

The US mid-term election may have given investors a reason to question the scale and returns of artificial intelligence (AI) spending, but it is unlikely to slow the technology itself, said Anand Radhakrishnan, managing director of Sundaram Asset Management Company (AMC).
A new Congress could mean more hearings, greater scrutiny and potentially slower local approvals for land, power and water for data centres in some states. But the bigger questions for investors are how much is being spent on AI infrastructure, how that spending is being funded and when it will generate returns, Radhakrishnan told Mint in an interview. The election, he added, has simply given investors a reason to ask those questions more loudly.