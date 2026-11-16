Too early to call FII return to Indian equities a trend, says Sundaram AMC's Radhakrishnan

The US mid-term election may have given investors a reason to question the scale and returns of artificial intelligence (AI) spending, but it is unlikely to slow the technology itself, said Anand Radhakrishnan, managing director of Sundaram Asset Management Company (AMC).
The US mid-term election may have given investors a reason to question the scale and returns of artificial intelligence (AI) spending, but it is unlikely to slow the technology itself, said Anand Radhakrishnan, managing director of Sundaram Asset Management Company (AMC).
A new Congress could mean more hearings, greater scrutiny and potentially slower local approvals for land, power and water for data centres in some states. But the bigger questions for investors are how much is being spent on AI infrastructure, how that spending is being funded and when it will generate returns, Radhakrishnan told Mint in an interview. The election, he added, has simply given investors a reason to ask those questions more loudly.
A new Congress could mean more hearings, greater scrutiny and potentially slower local approvals for land, power and water for data centres in some states. But the bigger questions for investors are how much is being spent on AI infrastructure, how that spending is being funded and when it will generate returns, Radhakrishnan told Mint in an interview. The election, he added, has simply given investors a reason to ask those questions more loudly.
Edited excerpts:
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have started buying into Indian equities while global AI and technology stocks face a sell-off. Is it too early to say that FIIs are coming to India as an anti-AI hedge?
It is a little early to give these flows a label. Foreign investors sold about $61 billion of Indian equities between September 2024 and October this year, and have bought back roughly $8 billion in the few weeks since mid-October. That is a welcome change of direction, but a few weeks of buying is not yet a trend.
I would also be careful with the phrase “anti-AI hedge”. India has very little AI hardware in its indices, so it naturally looks different when that trade is being questioned. But being absent from a theme is not the same as being a hedge against it. Money that arrives only because something else is falling can leave just as quickly.
The more durable reasons are closer to home. Crude has come off sharply, the rupee has steadied, large-cap valuations are below their 10-year average and second quarter earnings of fiscal year 2027 (Q2FY27) were better than expected. Foreign ownership of Indian equities is also at a 10-year low, so even a small change of mind shows up as a large number. Flows and momentum do not provide safety; valuations do. If the valuation comfort stays, these flows may prove more patient than the label suggests.
Could a Democratic victory in the US mid-term elections lead to a slowdown in the growth of AI companies? What could this mean for global markets and investor sentiment towards technology stocks?
Elections tend to change the mood faster than they change the business. The new Congress takes office only in January, and any law on AI or data centres would still have to get past a presidential veto. So I would expect more hearings, more scrutiny and perhaps slower local approvals for land, power and water in some states. That could stretch timelines for a few projects. By itself, it is unlikely to slow the technology.
The key questions being asked are how much is being spent on AI infrastructure, how it is being funded and when it will earn a return. Borrowing costs for some of the largest spenders have been rising for months, and the Korean market, a fair proxy for AI hardware, has been falling since June and is now about 40% below its peak. The election simply gave investors a reason to ask the question more loudly.
For global markets, this probably means a wider gap between companies that are earning revenue from AI and those that are only spending on it. For investors, it is a reminder that a good theme and a good price are two different things.
Some Indian companies could come under pressure if investigations involving the Trump administration or its policies gain traction. Could this have implications for large-cap Indian companies? Do you see this translating into pressure on benchmark indices?
I would not comment on any individual company, or on matters that are before the authorities in another country. As a general principle, markets tend to treat such events as specific to a company unless they change earnings, access to capital or governance standards across a wider set of businesses.
I would be slow to draw a straight line from headlines in Washington to index levels in Mumbai. Our benchmarks are fairly diversified, and their largest component, financials, earns its living from domestic credit, which is growing at about 18% a year. That engine does not run on another country's political calendar.
There could well be days when individual stocks are volatile and sentiment is affected. Our job as investors is to ask whether the cash flows and the balance sheet of a business have changed. If they have not, the volatility tends to pass. If they have, one must act, whatever the size of the company. That is why governance filters and position sizing matter more to us than trying to predict the next headline.
What are the key risks that investors should watch out for in the coming months? Which of these concerns you the most?
The first is oil. India imports close to nine-tenths of its crude, and Brent has moved from about $118 a barrel at the end of October to under $100 in a matter of days. The direction is helpful, but an agreement in West Asia is not yet signed, and physical supply could take time to normalise even after one.
The second is the global cost of money. The US 10-year yield was above 5% only a few weeks ago. When the risk-free rate is that high, every asset in the world is valued a little more strictly, and India is no exception. The third is domestic: an uneven monsoon, low reservoir levels and food prices, at a time when the government's fiscal room is narrower than usual.
With the impact of goods and services tax (GST)-related benefits now largely behind us, what are the key triggers that could drive corporate earnings growth from here?
It is a handover more than a gap. The GST cuts gave consumption a push, and that base effect should fade over the next couple of quarters. What could take over are four engines that do not depend on a one-time policy push and, therefore, tend to last longer.
The first is credit. Bank credit is growing at around 18%, and financials have led both earnings growth and earnings upgrades this season. The second is manufacturing and capital spending. Order books across many manufacturing companies are at record levels, and the corporate sector is under-leveraged, so there is room to invest.
The third is premiumization. The fourth is cost relief. If crude settles lower, the pressure on margins that companies were bracing for in the second half could turn out to be milder.