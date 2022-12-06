Top 10 dividend yield stocks 5-year average returns are better than FDs

Indian markets have recorded notable gains since last month with Sensex and Nifty 50 clocking fresh lifetime highs as well. However, the start of this week has been bearish as investors cash in their profits. That being said, investors who are looking to invest in stocks in a record-high market, can always get a taste of dividend yield stocks. Generally, companies listed on exchanges share a certain portion of their net incomes for a particular fiscal year with their shareholders in the form of incentives, among which are also dividends. Listed firms announce their dividends for a financial year, in a periodic format, and pay to the eligible shareholders.
Dividends can be referred to as passive income on your stock investments. Under this incentive, a company with a high dividend yield is considered to be safe. Dividend yields are the ratio of dividends paid per equity share to shareholders on the current price of the equity share. Dividend yields change according to the stock price. So when a stock is falling, the dividend yield will tend to be higher, while it will be lower if a stock is rising.
In simple words, stocks that have high dividend yield compared to benchmarks like Sensex and Nifty 50 are seen as high dividend yield stocks which gives a fair understanding of the share's price value. The high dividend yield stock hints that the stock is typically under-priced by the market and has more potential ahead. Also, in case of a slide down in markets, these dividend yield stocks are likely to give higher yields due to their higher dividend payouts.
IDBI Capital has released its quality dividend yield report for December 2022. The top 10 dividend yield stocks' 5-year average returns are better than traditional FD schemes who offer interest rates in the range of 3-10% depending upon various tenures. Here's the list!
As per the IDBI Capital report, NMDC has the highest dividend yield of 12.3%. Its latest dividend payout was 46.06%. Generally, the dividend payout refers to the amount of dividends paid to shareholders in regard to the net income a company generates for a fiscal year.
The company's latest dividend per share would be ₹14.7 per equity share in FY22. Meanwhile, its 5-year average return on equity (RoE) is 19.73%.
The Power Ministry-backed REC has the second-highest dividend yield of 12%. Its latest dividend payout stood at 30.11%, while the latest dividend per share came in at ₹13.3 for FY22. The company's 5-year average RoE is 17.48%.
The New Delhi-based GAIL has a dividend yield of 10.7% -- being the third highest dividend yield stock. The government-owned firm's latest dividend payout is 36.23% while its latest dividend per share is around ₹10 in FY22. The 5-year average return is 13.31%.
4. Power Finance Corporation:
Indian power sector financial services provider, PFC has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Its FY22 dividend payout was around 22.61%, while the dividend per share is around ₹14 to shareholders. The company's 5-year average ROE is 25.67%.
HUDCO's main objective is to provide financial support to housing and infrastructure projects in the country. The government-owned company has a dividend yield of 9.3%. In FY22, its dividend payout was around 40.82%, while the dividend per share came in at ₹4.9 to investors. 5-year average ROE is at 12.26%.
Coal India, the largest government-owned coal-producer in the world, has a dividend yield of 9.1%. The company's latest dividend payout is 60.36% in FY22 and the dividend per equity share of ₹20.5 to investors. The coal producer's 5-year average ROE is 48.81%.
7. Phillips Carbon Black:
Phillips Carbon Black, the largest carbon black manufacturer in India, has a dividend yield of 7.1%. In the fiscal ending March 30, 2022, the company's dividend payout came in at 44.31% while the dividend per share stood at around ₹10 per share to shareholders. Its 5-year average ROE is 19.36%.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
