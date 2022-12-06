Top 10 dividend yield stocks 5-year average returns are better than FDs

Indian markets have recorded notable gains since last month with Sensex and Nifty 50 clocking fresh lifetime highs as well. However, the start of this week has been bearish as investors cash in their profits. That being said, investors who are looking to invest in stocks in a record-high market, can always get a taste of dividend yield stocks. Generally, companies listed on exchanges share a certain portion of their net incomes for a particular fiscal year with their shareholders in the form of incentives, among which are also dividends. Listed firms announce their dividends for a financial year, in a periodic format, and pay to the eligible shareholders.

