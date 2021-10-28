Samvat 2077 started off with a robust bull run led by outperformance in the broader market. While benchmark Nifty has delivered a stellar return of more than 40% since the last Diwali, mid and smallcap indices, too, have surged significantly.

Samvat 2078 now looks much brighter and more promising probable that growth will revive sooner with higher economic activities as can be inferred from the high-frequency indicators trends, said brokerage and research firm Axis Securities in a note.

Factoring in all these economic and market developments, Axis Securities has suggested the following themes for Samvat 2078: The small and midcaps are picking up steam and balance sheet leveraging is likely to play out in 2022 with an improved outlook on return ratios and profitability.

Housing and banking will be major themes to watch out for in 2022 on account of their improved outlook and current lower interest rate regime. The infra sector is an emerging theme as the government augments its spending in this space moving forward.

Digital and Cloud will continue to remain major long-term structural themes. The demand for Home improvement has bolstered and continues to be robustin 2022. The brokerage also expects travel & Tourism stands to be a more promising theme, which has further gained momentum post a pick-up in the vaccination drive.

Based on these themes, Axis Securities' top diwali 2021 stock picks are SBI Life Insurance (Target Price 1,350), ICICI Securities (Target Price: 940), Cholamandalam Investment (Target Price: 690), Can Fin Homes (Target Price: ₹800).

Its stock picks also include KNR construction (Target Price: 325), ACC (Target Price: 2,570), Cyient (Target Price: 1,300), Mindtree (Target Price: 5,100), APL Apollo Tubes (Target Price 960), Safari Industries (Target Price: 930).

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

