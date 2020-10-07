Top 10 highest dividend paying stocks

Some investors see regular dividends as a measure of health of the company. Initiating a dividend or increasing a dividend sends a positive signal, whereas cutting a dividend or omitting a dividend typically sends a negative signal to investors. In volatile times, most conservative and moderate equity investors rush towards high dividend paying stocks to be sure to make some money as they fear uncertain capital gains in these markets. While high dividend yield stocks can be a great investment, high dividend payout should not be the only factor to invest in a stock.