NEW DELHI : The 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains.

During the last holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rallied 3,568.67 points or 12.93%.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed 89,383.67 crore to 7,72,883.49 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation soared 60,754.82 crore to reach 5,06,820.17 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped 47,485.86 crore to 5,13,695.88 crore.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed 41,839.09 crore to 6,62,633.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced 36,352.48 crore to 2,21,789.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel added 35,515.68 crore to stand at 2,66,804.03 crore and HDFC witnessed a rise of 35,082.62 crore to 2,94,785.84 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied 26,162.54 crore to 2,44,183.72 crore and that of Infosys went up by 22,210.65 crore to reach 2,71,553.37 crore.

Likewise, ITC added 9,280.64 crore to its valuation to reach 2,27,836.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the lead position, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

