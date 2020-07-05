Top 10 Indian firms add 1.37 trillion in m-cap, TCS tops the gainers

Top 10 Indian firms add ₹1.37 trillion in m-cap, TCS tops the gainers1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped ₹31,294.89 crore to ₹8,25,149.40 crore
NEW DELHI :
The 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping ₹1,37,508.61 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers.
During the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 850.15 points or 2.41%.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹31,294.89 crore to ₹8,25,149.40 crore.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added ₹28,464.11 crore to take its market valuation to ₹11,33,168.55 crore.
HDFC's market capitalisation zoomed ₹20,519.86 crore to ₹3,27,120.52 crore and that of ITC rose by ₹15,057.98 crore to reach ₹2,54,879.41 crore.
The valuation of Bharti Airtel moved higher by ₹11,347.56 crore to ₹3,17,022.44 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced ₹10,211.92 crore to ₹5,89,765.72 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation rose by ₹7,780.46 crore to ₹2,33,782.89 crore and that of Infosys climbed ₹6,154.48 crore to ₹3,24,803.13 crore.
The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) witnessed a rise of ₹4,193.95 crore to ₹5,10,392.76 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹2,483.4 crore to take its valuation to ₹2,67,831.17 crore.
RIL was leading the list of most valued Indian companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.
