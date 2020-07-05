Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Top 10 Indian firms add 1.37 trillion in m-cap, TCS tops the gainers
Top 10 Indian firms add 1.37 trillion in m-cap, TCS tops the gainers

1 min read . 02:57 PM IST PTI

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 31,294.89 crore to 8,25,149.40 crore

NEW DELHI :

The 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping 1,37,508.61 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers.

During the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 850.15 points or 2.41%.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 31,294.89 crore to 8,25,149.40 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added 28,464.11 crore to take its market valuation to 11,33,168.55 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation zoomed 20,519.86 crore to 3,27,120.52 crore and that of ITC rose by 15,057.98 crore to reach 2,54,879.41 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel moved higher by 11,347.56 crore to 3,17,022.44 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced 10,211.92 crore to 5,89,765.72 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rose by 7,780.46 crore to 2,33,782.89 crore and that of Infosys climbed 6,154.48 crore to 3,24,803.13 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) witnessed a rise of 4,193.95 crore to 5,10,392.76 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank added 2,483.4 crore to take its valuation to 2,67,831.17 crore.

RIL was leading the list of most valued Indian companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

