comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 12 2023 12:55:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.55 0.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614 -0.06%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,474.95 -0.92%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 231 0.02%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 455.95 0.81%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top 10 most subscribed IPOs in 2023
Back Back
MintGenie

Top 10 most subscribed IPOs in 2023

MintGenie Team

Among the top 10 IPOs, Aeroflex gathered the highest number of applications with 27,68,343. Plaza Wires Limited led the subscriptions with a remarkable 160.97 times overall, comprising retail subscriptions at 374.8 times and HNI subscriptions at 388.09 times.

Top 10 IPOs that gained maximum subscription in 2023 Premium
Top 10 IPOs that gained maximum subscription in 2023
Top 10 IPOs that gained maximum subscription in 2023
View Full Image
Top 10 IPOs that gained maximum subscription in 2023

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 11:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App