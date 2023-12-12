MintGenie

Top 10 most subscribed IPOs in 2023

1 min read Join us

Among the top 10 IPOs, Aeroflex gathered the highest number of applications with 27,68,343. Plaza Wires Limited led the subscriptions with a remarkable 160.97 times overall, comprising retail subscriptions at 374.8 times and HNI subscriptions at 388.09 times.

Premium Top 10 IPOs that gained maximum subscription in 2023