Top 10 small-cap mutual funds that gave up to 14% returns in 2026 so far

Even as the large-cap stocks have struggled this year, pulling the benchmark Nifty 50 almost 11% lower year-to-date (YTD), the mid-caps and small-caps have emerged as unlikely winners in a market ravaged by the Middle East conflict and threats of earnings slowdown, along with a weak Indian rupee and foreign investor selling.

Small-cap funds drew record ₹6,562 ‌crore of inflows in April, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Large-cap funds, by contrast, lost some shine, with inflows dropping 15.3% ​to ₹2525 crore, underscoring a sharper hunt for growth and value beyond ​India's biggest stocks.

For the year, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index is up 2.46% and remains in the green for the third straight month, showing signs of resilience. April was the best month for the index with an 18% rise. The index added 0.73% in May and is flat with a positive bias in June so far.

This traction in small-cap stocks has helped several actively-managed funds deliver a strong performance this year, with up to 14% returns in just five months. Data from ACE MF shows that the top-performing small-cap funds have delivered over 5% returns and beaten their respective benchmarks handsomely.

Best-performing small-cap funds YTD Here's a look at the leading small-cap funds so far in 2026:

1. Bank of India Smallcap Fund Leading the chart is Bank of India Smallcap Fund with a 14.44% return as of June 2, 2026, according to data from ACE MF. The fund has assets under management (AUM) of over ₹2,000 crore. However, it has a high expense ratio of 1.74%.

On a longer time frame of a year, the fund has risen 12%, while it has gained 80% in three years and 141% in five years.

2. TRUST MF Smallcap Fund It is followed by Trust Mutual Fund's Smallcap Fund with a 12.6% return YTD. With an NAV of ₹12 and a market capitalisation of just ₹102 crore, the fund also has a high expense ratio of 1.79%.

The fund is newly launched, with only data available for its one-year performance, during which it had risen 19.90%.

3. Union Smallcap Fund This smallcap fund has delivered a YTD gain of 8.97% to its investors. Having an AUM of ₹1,980 crore, Union Smallcap Fund has never been a category leader in the last few years.

The NAV for the fund stands at ₹53.16, and its expense ratio remains steep at 1.76%. It has delivered 13.5% returns in a year, 18.7% in two years, 122% in five years and 343% in 10 years.

4. Motilal Oswal Smallcap Fund The Motilal Oswal Smallcap Fund has delivered an 8.4% return to its investors in 2026 so far. It has an NAV of ₹15 and an AUM of ₹6,200 crore, with an expense ratio of over 2%.

The fund was more recently launched and has delivered 9% gains in a year and 33% in two years.

5. JM Smallcap Fund JM Smallcap Fund, having an NAV of ₹10.41, has risen 7.3% in 2026 so far. The fund has an AUM of ₹677 crore and an expense ratio of 2.51%. This is also a more recently launched fund with only one year of returns of 6%.

Other funds on the list include: Aditya Birla SL Smallcap Fund (up 7.3%), LIC MF Smallcap Fund (up 6.7%), ITI Smallcap Fund (up 6.4%), DSP Smallcap Fund (up 5.8%) and Quant Smallcap Fund (up 5.47%).

Smallcap opportunity re-emerging: Bajaj Broking Commenting on the outlook for smallcaps, Bajaj Broking said that the segment may be approaching a favourable entry point, supported by improving fundamentals, a potential earnings recovery, corrected valuations, and historically strong rebound patterns.

A study by the broking house suggests that the small-cap universe has undergone a significant structural transformation in recent years, as companies are increasingly funding expansion through internal cash flows rather than borrowing, resulting in healthier balance sheets and improved profitability metrics.

Also Read | Smallcaps could be nearing a sweet spot for investors, says Bajaj Finserv AMC

It stated that aggregate capex in the segment increased from approximately ₹2.2 trillion during FY19–FY22 to nearly ₹3.4 trillion during FY23–FY26, while net debt-to-equity levels declined sharply from 0.52x in FY19 to near-zero levels in FY26. "During the same period, return on equity (ROE) improved from 9% to 12%, reflecting stronger financial discipline and sustainable business models," it said.

Moreover, recent market corrections have also created opportunities for valuations supported by earnings growth and contextual factors, with nearly 50% of small-cap stocks trading below their 10-year average valuations, as per its data.